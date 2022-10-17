Karim Benzema has won the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career.

The Frenchman becomes only the second player aside from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award since 2008. Benzema's Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric won the prize in 2018.

Sadio Mane, who moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich last summer, came second while Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne finished in third.

Robert Lewandowski, who was widely tipped to be one of the frontrunners for the prize, came fourth in the vote.

"There was a difficult period where I wasn't in the French team but I never stopped working hard or gave up," Benzema said on stage.

"Really proud of my journey here. It wasn't easy it was difficult. To be here today for the first time, I am happy, pleased for my work and want to keep going.

"I want to thank all my team-mates at Real Madrid and France and my coach and the Real Madrid president who is here this evening and also the support of Jean-Michel Aulas [Lyon president].

"There are a lot of people to thank. It is an individual prize but still a collective one because of everyone who played a role in it."

Aged 34, Benzema is the oldest Ballon d'Or winner since Stanley Matthews in 1956. However, the France international says he has a "burning desire" to keep playing.

He said: "Age is just a number for me, people play until their later years now and I still have this burning desire. It is this drive that has kept me going and never allowed me to let up. It kept this dream alive and was the fire behind me. I just want to make the most if it."

This year's Ballon d'Or was awarded for performance in the 2021-22 season, rather than the calendar year. Last season, Benzema was in scintillating form.

The Real Madrid striker scored 44 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions in a season where Carlo Ancelotti's side won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

His performances in the Champions League drew huge acclaim. He scored hat-tricks in the last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and in the quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

He scored again in the decisive second leg against the London club before striking again in both the semi-final first and second legs against Manchester City.

"If Karim Benzema does not get his hands on the Ballon d’Or then it will be a travesty.”

The closest Benzema came to winning the Ballon d'Or before 2022 was last year when he finished fourth in the voting. He received 239 points which was 374 behind winner Messi.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo finished in 20th this year.

LAST FIVE FRENCH BALLON D'OR WINNERS

Raymond Kopa - 1958

Michel Platini - 1983 / 1984 / 1985

Jean-Pierre Papin - 1991

Zinedine Zidane - 1998

Karim Benzema - 2022

2022 BALLON D'OR RANKINGS

=25: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

=25: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

=25: Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

=25: Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea / Real Madrid)

=25: Darwin Nunez (Benfica - moved to Liverpool)

=25: Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

=22: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

=22: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

=22: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

21: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

20: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United)

=17: Luis Diaz (Porto / Liverpool)

=17: Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina / Juventus)

=17: Casemiro (Real Madrid - moved to Manchester United)

16: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

=14: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

=14: Fabinho (Liverpool)

=13: Sebastien Haller (Ajax / Dortmund)

12: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

11: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

9. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

8. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

7. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

4. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich - moved to Barcelona)

3. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

2. Sadio Mane (Liverpool - moved to Bayern Munich)

1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

