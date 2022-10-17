This year's Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly been leaked by the Spanish media, with Marca claiming that Karim Benzema will receive his first Golden Ball.

It is claimed that Benzema will become only the second player aside from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award since 2008, after team-mate Luka Modric scooped the prize in 2018.

The Ballon d’Or is awarded for performances in the previous season rather than the calendar year, and Benzema was in scintillating form during the 2021/22 campaign.

He scored 44 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side won a La Liga and Champions League double.

His performances in the Champions League drew huge acclaim, following hat-tricks in the last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

The Frenchman followed that up with another goal in the decisive second leg against the Blues, before three more strikes across the two semi-finals against Manchester City.

Other hotly-tipped nominees for the award include Sadio Mane (33/1), Robert Lewandowski (33/1), Mohamed Salah (25/1) and Kevin De Bruyne (33/1).

Meanwhile, Benzema’s Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois is expected to pick up the Yashin Award for the best performing goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old made 52 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos last season, conceded 46 goals and kept 22 clean sheets.

It would be the first award of its kind for Courtois, with Liverpool’s Alisson and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain winners in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Courtois has not featured for Real in recent weeks due to a sciatica problem, with Andriy Lunin deputising during his absence.

The Kopa award is another prestigious honour on the night, which is given to the best-performing player under the age of 21.

Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri are previous winners, but it is the latter's Barcelona team-mate Gavi that is expected win the prize this year.

Gavi was a mainstay for Barcelona in 2021/22, making a total of 48 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder only turned 18 in August, but has already earned 12 caps for Spain and is tipped to have a hugely-successful career.

He has been predicted to fight off competition from the likes of Jude Bellingham, Nuno Mendes, Bukayo Saka and Karim Adeyemi for the award.

