With the criteria for victory based on performances during the 2021/22 season, the France striker’s glittering campaign scoring 44 goals in 46 games to help Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles, as well as a UEFA Nations League title with France, may not be bettered for some time.

Benzema is the first Frenchman to win the award since 1998, when the golden orb was lifted by Zinedine Zidane - who was on hand to present his compatriot with his richly-deserved prize.

Although considered French and representing Les Bleus, the two men share Algerian heritage making them a rarity on the winners list in being of African descent, an honour they share with 1965 winner Eusebio.

Born in Mozambique although he represented Portugal, Eusebio made history as the first Black player to win the award following his goalscoring heroics for Benfica and his national side throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

The year he collected the award, his side won the Portuguese title and lost the European Cup final, with Eusebio claiming the golden boot in both competitions.

It would be 22 years before another Black player would raise the trophy in the air as Ruud Gullit claimed the prize in 1987 after helping PSV win the Eredivisie crown ahead of a summer world-record transfer to AC Milan, where he played a key role in their Serie A title win the following season.

The third time a Black player would win the award would perhaps prove to be one of the most notable as 1995 saw George Weah become the first non-European player by nationality to top the voting after rules were changed to allow more players on the ballot.

The absence of players from Africa means that Weah’s name stands out on the list as, for now, he remains the first, last and only player from the continent there.

From humble beginnings in Monrovia, the Liberian striker moved from his native country to sign for Monaco in 1988 under Arsene Wenger, who helped nurture his talent and transform him into one of the most-feared strikers in Ligue 1.

“At his first training session he made a pitiful impression,” the former Arsenal boss confessed in his autobiography.

“George worked incredibly hard. Training makes men grow, and with him I could feel it at once,” he added. “He became a real star, one of the best players in the world.”

Liberian Soccer Player George Weah with coach Arsene Wenger - P.S.G. - Season 92/93 (Photo by Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Aside from his goals, Weah was known for his skills and creativity that was a dream for team-mates and nightmare for opposition defences.

A starring role at Monaco earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain who he helped to a league title and two French cups in three seasons before he caught the eye of AC Milan.

After moving to the San Siro, Weah was instantly a crowd favourite and rubber-stamped his legendary status after scoring one of the greatest goals of all time, carrying the ball the length of the pitch on his own before slotting home against Hellas Verona.

Performances across both PSG and Milan in 1995 saw him awarded football’s most prestigious individual honour, making history in the process.

Aside from the Ballon d’Or, Weah completed a unique treble as he scooped the FIFA Player of the Year award and the African Player of the Year crown.

Weah’s triumph was significant for turning the tide and perception of African footballers in Europe.

His success perhaps allowed a greater level of trust in players from the continent and ushered a wave of signings from Africa.

“To participate in bringing Africa and Europe together in terms of football makes me very happy,” he told the Guardian in 2000 . “We have created some spaces for African soccer. We have made African football respected.

“We have the talent, it's just a case of teaching the disciplines and providing the facilities and I want to stay in the limelight after my career to help other people progress.”

Seeing his talent recognised in such a way also provided inspiration to young Black footballers across the globe who saw that the opportunity to be the best was no longer something that eluded them.

"We are talking about one of the world's greatest strikers,” Thierry Henry said of him in 2014. “He wasn't playing with a great national team. Less impact but I'm telling you, raw power, sheer power, technique and speed. I've never seen that. When he was moving on the field, I was moving at home too, the stadium was moving,"

The Ballon d’Or win was perhaps the peak of Weah’s career, who went on to have short spells at Chelsea, Manchester City and Marseille among others after leaving Milan before his eventual retirement in 2003.

Not content with his impact on the pitch however, Weah entered politics and went on to be elected president of his country in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

He may not have the goal record, or even trophies of some of his fellow winners but Weah’s imprint on the game is unlike any other.

Even Wenger, the man who believed in him more than most at the outset of his arrival in Europe was surprised at Weah’s ascent to the very top of the game.

“Who would have predicted he would end up winning the Ballon d’Or? He was a miracle!”

