King Karim

For over a decade we moaned that the Ballon d’Or was just a high school popularity contest between the ringleader and the whizz-kid. It didn’t matter how good you were, if you weren’t called Lionel or Cristiano (or, err, Luka) you were going to be left out.

It was proved in 2010, when Messi somehow won ahead of Andres Iniesta, who not only made it unreasonably easy for the Argentine to score so many that year, but also, y’know, scored the biggest goal at the actual World Cup. OK, the second biggest goal after this legend:

There was an even greater robbery in 2021. Robert Lewandowski, fresh from seeing the award cancelled in 2020 because he was called Robert, was denied by Messi. The Pole scored 111 goals across 2020 and 2021. He won 0 Ballon d’Ors.

Well, moan no more. The post-popularity era is upon us. And in Karim Benzema, we have a worthy champion of the new era. The ultimate escape artist who could save not just himself, but also 10 team-mates and football’s most famous eyebrows, with his fearless finishing.

Over on the women's side, if you aren't called Alexia then give up now. Putellas defended her crown after another ridiculous season, which saw her Barcelona side win ALL THIRTY league games and secure a domestic treble, while she was also top scorer in the Champions League before injury cruelly robbed her of a spot at Euro 2022.

We do have one gripe. And it's a biggie. We know times are tight, but rather than having a whip-round to fund the 2023 Ballon d'Or, France Football has decided their famous award would look better in 2D. Yep, the Ballon d'Or is now an NFT... and you can soon own a piece of the magic . Seriously.

“The Ballon d'Or® has entered the Web3 space. With an NFT collection based on pyrite, the stone that forms the base of the trophy. Extracted then digitized, this stone takes on exceptional properties around an exceptional ceremony..." reads a blurb on the new website.

As marketing guff goes, that's right up there.

‘Remember the war is still going’

Andriy Shevchenko was the true winner of the Ballon d’Or, emotionally speaking about the pride he felt for his fellow Ukrainians fighting in the war back home.

"It’s been a very difficult moment since the war started for all Ukrainian people,” he said ahead of presenting the 2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin.

“I am so proud of how my country defends and fights for their freedom. I've been very involved in a lot of humanitarian and medical aid projects together with the United 24 fundraising platform, created by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“It's very important to remember the war is still going, but most important to stay on the side of Ukraine and help. Thank you so much."

Stevie G-oodbye

You have to feel sorry for Steven Gerrard. Like really, really sorry.

He had plotted the ultimate route to redemption: get his coaching badges, end Celtic's quest for No. 10, restore Aston Villa to the European stage, and finally win the Premier League with Liverpool, albeit in a suit.

Well, he's slipped at the penultimate hurdle. Or is about to.

Multiple reports suggest Gerrard will get the boot from Villa Park, maybe even before Thursday's match with Fulham in the Premier League. The man who promised sexy football has delivered some of the dullest attacking displays in recent memory, with the board reportedly - and very ambitiously - lining up Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement

Can they tempt Poch? Possibly. After all, he proved in Paris that he is not suited to managing superstars. His USP is taking good players and turning them into greats. Give him Emi Buendia over Kylian Mbappe any day.

IN THE CHANNELS

We know for a fact that if we won the Ballon d’Or, and invited our mum on stage, this would have 100% ruined her life.

RETRO CORNER

We can't tease you with Iniesta at the 2010 World Cup without giving you Iniesta at the 2010 World Cup.

COMING UP

Midweek Premier League! OK, it’s not the most exciting. Brighton face Nottingham Forest (19:30) and Crystal Palace meet Wolves (20:15).

