Jude Bellingham is in the running for the Kopa Trophy for the second successive year, while Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has also been named on the 10-player shortlist.

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the top player under the age of 21 and has been won by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Matthijs de Ligt and Pedri.

Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham was second to Pedri 12 months ago, and has the chance to go one better after a fine season in the Bundesliga and with England.

Bellingham’s fellow England international Saka is also on the shortlist. His superb form for England as well as his impressive play for Arsenal caught the eye.

There is the opportunity for the award to remain in Barcelona as Pedri’s Camp Nou colleague Gavi has found his way onto the shortlist.

Real Madrid are represented in the shape of Eduardo Camavinga, while Bellingham’s fellow Dortmund man Karim Adeyemi - who joined the club from RB Salzburg in the summer - has been selected.

Ryan Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich in the summer, and his form for Ajax caught the attention of the Kopa panel.

Nuno Mendes, Jamal Musiala, Josko Gvardiol and Florian Wirtz make up the 10-player shortlist.

Kopa Trophy nominees

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

The prize will be handed out at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on October 17 in Paris.

