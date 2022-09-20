Barcelona star striker Robert Lewandowski has said that he believes that the path to the Ballon d’Or is shorter at his new club than Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski’s transfer from Bayern Munich to Barca was one of the biggest, and most drawn-out, transfers of the summer, with the Polish goalscorer swapping Bavaria for Catalunya in a deal reported to be an initial £42.5m.

Speaking while on international duty with Poland, Lewandowski said that moving to Barcelona gave him a “boost” and that he has been made to feel very welcome at the club.

"I think the path is shorter from Barcelona than from Bayern [Munich].

"It's like having new toys and playing with them, from my first days in Barcelona I felt I was in the right place at the right time. I feel very comfortable, not only because of the club, but also because of the atmosphere.

"My team-mates, staff... everyone treats me well. Everything makes me feel very privileged. To always have the opportunity to be at clubs like this is an added value not only for the coming months and years, but for the rest of my life."

He added that he was delighted to be helping the team’s young players, with many observers noting how often he is interacting with the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde on and off the pitch.

"My move to Barcelona gave me a boost, it boosted my self-esteem. I knew that I had to be a difference maker in terms of results and I'm not afraid of this role. I feel very proud of myself.

"The young players are well informed, willing to talk and not shy to ask anything. I share my knowledge and experience with them."

It has not all been plain sailing though. The Champions League group stage threw up a reunion with Bayern, where Lewandowski and his new team went down 2-0 in a raucous Allianz Arena. He admitted it was hard, but did say he has been touched about how quickly the Barcelona fans have taken to him.

"The game against Bayern was a lesson for us," he admitted.

"Before the game we didn't expect to be able to impose our style and create a lot of chances. This game showed that we can do that and create chances in difficult games. We deserved to win, or at least draw.

"I didn't expect the Barcelona fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou. It makes me feel like I've been at Barcelona for a long time."

