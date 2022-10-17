The Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Feminin, the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Trophy will be awarded on October 17 in Paris in a lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet. The ceremony starts at 19:30 UK time.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors - with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 - but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Karim Benzema is the hot favourite to win the men's award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona - despite missing out on Euro 2022 due to injury - is expected to win the women's award, with competition from England and Arsenal's Beth Mead amongst others.
Ad
Awards for the best goalkeeper - the Yashin Trophy - and the best young player in the world - the Kopa Trophy - will also be awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Ballon d'Or
How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony live stream
Follow all the latest updates as they happen, here
09:30: Ballon d'Or winner 'leaked' by Spanish media
The Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly been leaked by the Spanish media, with MARCA claiming that Karim Benzema will pick up his first Golden Ball trophy tonight.
Aside from the Ballon d'Or, the Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy - awarded for the best performing goalkeeper and best performing player under 21 respectively, will also be announced.
Benzema's Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois is tipped to win the Yashin Trophy, while Barcelona's Pedri is expected to win the Kopa award for a second consecutive season.
It will be interesting to see if these 'leaks' prove to be correct!
Benzema y Fede Valverde
Image credit: Getty Images
09:00: 'A little bit also ours' - Ancelotti wants Benzema Ballon d'Or win
Carlo Ancelotti has added to the calls for Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or, after scoring in Sunday's 3-1 Clasico won over Barcelona.
He said: "As I said yesterday, I saw him much better during training. Clearly his condition is going to improve every day.
"He played a good game, he scored a goal, he was important in the game. Tomorrow hopefully he can win the Ballon d'Or and we are going to congratulate him because a little bit of that Ballon is also ours."
'Benzema's Ballon d'Or would be a bit ours too' - Ancelotti after Real win over Barca
08:30: Ronaldo set for first awards appearance in five years
Cristiano Ronaldo will attend tonight's ceremony in Paris, in what is set to be his first appearance at the gala for five years.
The Mirror reports that Ronaldo was last present in 2017 when he won his fifth and most recent Ballon d'Or.
The 37-year-old has incredibly been on every 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist since being first nominated in 2005.
There is little hope that Ronaldo win a sixth Golden Ball tonight, after failing to hit his previous stratospheric heights in an underperforming Manchester United side.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts
Image credit: Getty Images
08:00: The day has arrived!
Happy Ballon d'Or day! Tonight we will find out the two winners of the respective men's and women's awards in what is arguably the most prestigious football ceremony of the year.
Karim Benzema is hotly tipped to claim the men's award following a stellar season with Real Madrid, while Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are also among the top contenders.
The Ballon d’Or Feminin looks just as competitive, with Barcelona's Alexia Putellas the favourite to retain her prize, but Lioness heroine Beth Mead and Chelsea goal machine Sam Kerr may pip the Spaniard to top spot.
It's going to be fascinating to see what unfolds, and we will keep you posted with everything that goes on here.
Ballon d'Or
Image credit: Getty Images
- When is the Ballon d'Or ceremony date and when is the winner announced?
- Ballon d’Or predictions: Our winners revealed – and who makes the podium
- Ballon d’Or predictions: From Cancelo to Kane, the names that could miss out on votes
- Ballon d’Or predictions: Why Prem quartet fail to make our top 15
- Ballon d’Or predictions: No top 10 for Ronaldo or Morgan
- Ballon d’Or predictions: No De Bruyne or Haaland in our top five – this year, anyway
Who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Feminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy?
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or are as follows:
|Name
|Club
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid (moved to Manchester United)
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Luis Diaz
|Porto / Liverpool
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund (moved to Manchester City)
|Sebastien Haller
|Ajax (moved to Borussia Dortmund)
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich (moved to Barcelona)
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool (moved to Bayern Munich)
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|Darwin Nunez
|Benfica (moved to Liverpool)
|Antonio Rudiger
|Chelsea (moved to Real Madrid)
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Fiorentina / Juventus
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Féminin are:
|Name
|Club
|Selma Bacha
|Lyon
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea
|Lucy Bronze
|Manchester City (moved to Barcelona)
|Kadidiatou Diani
|PSG
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|PSG
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Catarina Macario
|Lyon
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|Alex Morgan
|Orlando Pride (moved to San Diego Wave)
|Lena Oberdorf
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Asisat Oshoala
|Barcelona
|Alexandra Popp
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|Fridolina Rolfo
|Barcelona
The nominees for the Kopa Trophy are:
|Name
|Club
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Ajax
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Jamal Musiala
|Bayern Munich
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
The nominees for the Yashin Trophy are:
|Name
|Club
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|Yassine Bounou
|Sevilla
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Ederson Moraes
|Manchester City
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|Kevin Trapp
|Eintracht Frankfurt
How does the Ballon d’Or voting process work?
France Football, a highly respected football publication, created the shortlist of 30 contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or with 20 names for the women’s award.
After that, 100 journalists from FIFA's top 100 nations will select their top five from the 30-man shortlist. The same process takes place with the women but with 50 journalists from different nations.
The players on each jury member’s list are awarded points, as follows:
|Position
|Number of points
|First
|Six points
|Second
|Four points
|Third
|Three points
|Fourth
|Two points
|Fifth
|One point
If two or more players are tied on points, the number of first-place votes they received is used as a tie-breaker.
The three main criteria when the jury member is making their decisions are: Individual and collective performance from the previous season, a player’s class and their career.
Whoever gets the most points wins the award.
World Cup
'It’s scary' – Messi worried by injuries to Argentina stars Dybala and Di Maria ahead of World Cup
Europa League
'He can do everything' - Scholes, Hargreaves praise Ronaldo after reaching 700 club goals
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad