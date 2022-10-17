The Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Feminin, the Kopa Trophy and the Yashin Trophy will be awarded on October 17 in Paris in a lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet. The ceremony starts at 19:30 UK time.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors - with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 - but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Karim Benzema is the hot favourite to win the men's award while Alexia Putellas of Barcelona - despite missing out on Euro 2022 due to injury - is expected to win the women's award, with competition from England and Arsenal's Beth Mead amongst others.

Ad

Awards for the best goalkeeper - the Yashin Trophy - and the best young player in the world - the Kopa Trophy - will also be awarded at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Ballon d'Or How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony live stream AN HOUR AGO

Follow all the latest updates as they happen, here

09:30: Ballon d'Or winner 'leaked' by Spanish media

The Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly been leaked by the Spanish media, with MARCA claiming that Karim Benzema will pick up his first Golden Ball trophy tonight.

Aside from the Ballon d'Or, the Yashin Trophy and Kopa Trophy - awarded for the best performing goalkeeper and best performing player under 21 respectively, will also be announced.

Benzema's Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois is tipped to win the Yashin Trophy, while Barcelona's Pedri is expected to win the Kopa award for a second consecutive season.

It will be interesting to see if these 'leaks' prove to be correct!

Benzema y Fede Valverde Image credit: Getty Images

09:00: 'A little bit also ours' - Ancelotti wants Benzema Ballon d'Or win

Carlo Ancelotti has added to the calls for Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or, after scoring in Sunday's 3-1 Clasico won over Barcelona

He said: "As I said yesterday, I saw him much better during training. Clearly his condition is going to improve every day.

"He played a good game, he scored a goal, he was important in the game. Tomorrow hopefully he can win the Ballon d'Or and we are going to congratulate him because a little bit of that Ballon is also ours."

'Benzema's Ballon d'Or would be a bit ours too' - Ancelotti after Real win over Barca

08:30: Ronaldo set for first awards appearance in five years

Cristiano Ronaldo will attend tonight's ceremony in Paris, in what is set to be his first appearance at the gala for five years.

The Mirror reports that Ronaldo was last present in 2017 when he won his fifth and most recent Ballon d'Or.

The 37-year-old has incredibly been on every 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist since being first nominated in 2005.

There is little hope that Ronaldo win a sixth Golden Ball tonight, after failing to hit his previous stratospheric heights in an underperforming Manchester United side.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts Image credit: Getty Images

08:00: The day has arrived!

Happy Ballon d'Or day! Tonight we will find out the two winners of the respective men's and women's awards in what is arguably the most prestigious football ceremony of the year.

Karim Benzema is hotly tipped to claim the men's award following a stellar season with Real Madrid, while Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are also among the top contenders.

The Ballon d’Or Feminin looks just as competitive, with Barcelona's Alexia Putellas the favourite to retain her prize, but Lioness heroine Beth Mead and Chelsea goal machine Sam Kerr may pip the Spaniard to top spot.

It's going to be fascinating to see what unfolds, and we will keep you posted with everything that goes on here.

Ballon d'Or Image credit: Getty Images

Who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the Ballon d'Or Feminin, the Kopa trophy and the Yashin trophy?

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or are as follows:

Name Club Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Karim Benzema Real Madrid Joao Cancelo Manchester City Casemiro Real Madrid (moved to Manchester United) Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Luis Diaz Porto / Liverpool Fabinho Liverpool Phil Foden Manchester City Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund (moved to Manchester City) Sebastien Haller Ajax (moved to Borussia Dortmund) Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Rafael Leao AC Milan Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich (moved to Barcelona) Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Mike Maignan AC Milan Sadio Mane Liverpool (moved to Bayern Munich) Kylian Mbappe PSG Luka Modric Real Madrid Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig Darwin Nunez Benfica (moved to Liverpool) Antonio Rudiger Chelsea (moved to Real Madrid) Mohamed Salah Liverpool Bernardo Silva Manchester City Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina / Juventus

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Féminin are:

Name Club Selma Bacha Lyon Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Millie Bright Chelsea Lucy Bronze Manchester City (moved to Barcelona) Kadidiatou Diani PSG Christiane Endler Lyon Ada Hegerberg Lyon Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG Sam Kerr Chelsea Catarina Macario Lyon Beth Mead Arsenal Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Alex Morgan Orlando Pride (moved to San Diego Wave) Lena Oberdorf VfL Wolfsburg Asisat Oshoala Barcelona Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg Alexia Putellas Barcelona Wendie Renard Lyon Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Fridolina Rolfo Barcelona

The nominees for the Kopa Trophy are:

Name Club Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid Gavi Barcelona Ryan Gravenberch Ajax Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Nuno Mendes PSG Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Bukayo Saka Arsenal Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen

The nominees for the Yashin Trophy are:

Name Club Alisson Becker Liverpool Yassine Bounou Sevilla Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Ederson Moraes Manchester City Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur Mike Maignan AC Milan Edouard Mendy Chelsea Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Kevin Trapp Eintracht Frankfurt

How does the Ballon d’Or voting process work?

France Football, a highly respected football publication, created the shortlist of 30 contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or with 20 names for the women’s award.

After that, 100 journalists from FIFA's top 100 nations will select their top five from the 30-man shortlist. The same process takes place with the women but with 50 journalists from different nations.

The players on each jury member’s list are awarded points, as follows:

Position Number of points First Six points Second Four points Third Three points Fourth Two points Fifth One point

If two or more players are tied on points, the number of first-place votes they received is used as a tie-breaker.

The three main criteria when the jury member is making their decisions are: Individual and collective performance from the previous season, a player’s class and their career.

Whoever gets the most points wins the award.

World Cup 'It’s scary' – Messi worried by injuries to Argentina stars Dybala and Di Maria ahead of World Cup YESTERDAY AT 09:51