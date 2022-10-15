Real Madrid know how to "orchestrate campaigns" to win the Ballon d’Or and it’s not a coincidence they have had more players win the prestigious award than any other club, according to the director of France Football.

The French magazine is the organiser of the sport’s most prestigious individual prize, which Real striker Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to claim at this year’s ceremony on Monday.

"(Real Madrid president) Florentino Perez orchestrates campaigns well, tacitly, without drifts, everything he does is authorised," Pascal Ferre, the director of France Football, told EFE.

He added: "There are machines like Real Madrid that are very strong. Their intelligence is that they support a single player. For years it was Cristiano Ronaldo and now it's Karim Benzema. That prevents votes from being dispersed.

"They know how it works. It's no coincidence that they're the club that have won it the most times.”

Seven different Real Madrid players have won the award since its introduction in 1956, one more than Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan.

However, Barca have the highest total number of wins - 12 to Real's 11 - thanks to Lionel Messi winning it seven times for his exploits at Camp Nou.

Ferre quipped that club campaigns “don’t make you win, but they can make you lose when there’s a bad message or gesture”.

Benzema is priced as a huge 1/33 favourite for the award , way ahead of second favourite Erling Haaland of Manchester City at 12/1.

The France international scored a career-best 44 goals in 46 games for the Merengues last season as he fired his club to the Liga and Champions League double.

His astonishing form in Europe included back-to-back hat-tricks, the first coming in 17 minutes against PSG in the last 16 to turn the tie on its head and the second in the quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.

Benzema then scored a decisive 96th-minute goal in the second leg against the Blues, before netting a 95th-minute penalty in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City to complete a spectacular late comeback.

"I think that has already been taken into account by the juries, but I don't think it is an essential element. The Ballon d'Or is not the Nobel Peace Prize, they have voted on 11 months of competition," he said.

Benzema’s start to the 2022/23 season has been hit by injury, but he has scored four goals in nine games in all competitions.

