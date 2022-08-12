Manchester City's Ederson, Liverpool's Alisson and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois have been nominated for the Yachine Trophy which is awarded to the best goalkeeper in the 2021-2022 season.

The award, which was founded in 2019, was won by Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper in it's inaugural year and to Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2021.

Interestingly Donnarumma, who won Euro 2020 last summer with Italy, does not even make the 10-man shortlist.

There are four Premier League goalkeepers and four from La Liga that make the shortlist.

Alisson, Ederson, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris are the Premier League's representatives.

From La Liga, Courtois, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Sevilla's Yassine Bounou have all impressed the panel enough to make it onto the list of nominations.

THE YACHINE TROPHY NOMINEES

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

The prize will be handed out at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on October 17 in Paris.

