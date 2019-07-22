The Dutch centre-back played an integral role as Liverpool won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League last season.

Liverpool shipped the fewest goals in the league in 2018-19 (22), having conceded 38 the year prior, and Van Dijk has been central to that defensive transformation.

As a result, the 28-year-old is the bookies’ favourite ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the Ballon d’Or, won last year by Luka Modric.

"If I am rewarded for the season I had last year that would be unbelievable and I would be so proud," Van Dijk said. "But I feel there is still more to come. I can get more out of me."

Van Dijk told BBC Sport: "Obviously, it is a big honour to be named as one of the favourites to win such a prestigious award but what can I do? I just get on with playing.

Video - Van Dijk: I'll take the Ballon d'Or... but Messi deserves it 02:02

"I am very hard on myself. I know the slightest loss of concentration, the slightest mistake will be punished. I try to limit it as much as possible.

"I have always been very critical of myself and I like the people around me to be critical too. And they are, the manager is as well, which is a good thing.

Lionel Messi and Virgil van DijkGetty Images

"I have improved since I joined Liverpool. Last year I am very satisfied with the fact that I played so many games on a consistent level, I am very proud of that fact. On a critical part I could have done more on attacking set-pieces, been more dangerous. It is not easy, I try to work on it.

"I feel there is still more to come. That comes from playing games. In my position it is all about experience as well. Playing games, staying fit, and that will hopefully bring success for the team."