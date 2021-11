Football

Ballon d’Or 2021 – The moment Lionel Messi won a record seventh award

Lionel Messi retained the Ballon d'Or he won in 2019 ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who finished second and third respectively. The 34-year-old registered 41 goals and 17 assists for club and country in 2021 and helped Argentina to the Copa America title, the first international honour of his career.

00:01:20, 2 hours ago