Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg says Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is “absolutely right” to criticise UEFA for the amount of prize money on offer for next summer’s Women’s Euro 2022.

European football’s governing body recently increased the pot to £13.7m to be shared among the 12 participants, but that is significantly dwarfed by the total of £317m that was made available for the men’s equivalent, Euro 2020, this year.

Hayes has said it is “nowhere near the amount of money that is needed” and the Lyon and Norway striker, who is close to making a comeback from two years out injured, agrees.

“Emma Hayes made a comment on that topic, and she is absolutely right,” Hegerberg told PA Sport.

I am a player and from my perspective my job is to perform. But what is important in this subject is we are not in a position where we should be thankful about everything that is given to us.

“I know without performance nothing follows after, but that doesn’t mean you have to be thankful - some things should be a bare minimum.”

Hegeberg, who became the first female winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2018, is in the Lyon squad to face Hacken in the Champions League tomorrow night.

