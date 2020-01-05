Balotelli says Lazio fans should be ashamed after insults

"Lazio fans present at the stadium today, shame on you," he wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #saynotoracism although it was not clear whether he was claiming the insults were of a racist nature.

Balotelli, who scored Brescia's goal in a 2-1 home defeat, complained twice to the referee about the insults during the first half and Italian media said an announcement was made to Lazio fans telling them to stop.

Italian football has been plagued by racism and 29-year-old Balotelli, born in Sicily to Ghanaian parents and given up for adoption when he was three, has been subject to racist abuse throughout his career.

In November he threatened to walk off the pitch in protest at racist abuse from the crowd during a match in Verona. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by David Holmes)