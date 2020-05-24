Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

Stages 19 & 21, Uninterrupted Coverage
Stages 19 & 21
Part One
Barcelona boss Quique Setien would love to manage Neymar, giving the player hope that his return to the Nou Camp could finally happen.
Watch Bundesliga highlights as Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in the Berlin derby,
In today's Euro Papers Miralem Pjanic has his heart set on a dream move, which certainly isn't to Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid will reluctantly move to a Liverpool target after learning Kylian Mbappe is not for sale this summer, according to a report on the continent.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of loud music.
In a worst case scenario PSG could lose Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi AND Kylian Mbappe this summer.
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss a Bundesliga opening weekend.
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss the Bundesliga’s opening weekend.
In today’s Euro Papers, Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Lautaro Martinez.
Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Monday as the German Bundesliga completed its first full round of matches after resuming competition.