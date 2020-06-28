Barca midfielder Arthur agrees to Juventus switch - reports

By Richard Martin

BARCELONA, June 28 (Reuters) - Juventus are set to sign Brazil international Arthur Melo from Barcelona after the midfielder agreed a five-year contract with the Italian champions and passed a medical, according to Spanish media reports on Sunday.

The move is part of a twin negotiation between the clubs which involves Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic moving to Barca, said reports in sports dailies Mundo Deportivo and Marca.

Football Napoli claim fifth win in a row by beating SPAL 21 MINUTES AGO

Mundo Deportivo said Juve will pay Barca 70 million euros ($78.55 million) for Arthur, 23, and will receive 60 million for 30-year-old Pjanic. Both players will complete the current season with their present clubs.

Arthur was photographed arriving in Turin for his medical on Sunday, with Barca saying he had the club's permission to miss training.

Barca and Juve did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Muriel long-range shots give Atalanta another win 30 MINUTES AGO