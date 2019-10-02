Barca overcome Inter with Suarez double

Inter, who lead Serie A after winning all six of their domestic games under Conte, produced a wonderful first half display and took the lead in the second minute through Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez.

Barca had struggled to get going before halftime but looked more like their usual dominant selves on European nights at the Camp Nou after the break and deservedly pulled level in the 58th minute through a superb swivelling volley from Suarez.

The Catalans then caught Inter out on the counterattack to take the lead in the 84th minute, with captain Lionel Messi feeding Suarez who produced a cool low finish to prompt relieved celebrations among the 86,000 fans in the stadium.

The win takes Barca second in Group F with four points after two games, the same as leaders Borussia Dortmund who won 2-0 at Slavia Prague. Inter have one point. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)