The club was rocked when club president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned on Tuesday to avoid facing a vote of no confidence after some 20,000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down.

"The best answer was today's game. We want to win titles and matches as we showed today," said Sergi Roberto. "It's all in the past, we're concentrating on our job."

Coach Ronald Koeman agreed that his team had tried to put the boardroom issue out of their minds.

"I think we have to concentrate on the sporting side," he said. "It doesn't affect us and it doesn't worry me. We put our energy into football."

Barcelona have won their two games in Champions League Group G, a sharp contrast to their La Liga form where they are without a win in their last three matches.

"This was our best game all season. This is a big win against an important European side and we were able to play the football we're trying to impose," Koeman said. "It is always important to create chances. We were superior by playing our game. It was the right result." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

