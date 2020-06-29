Football

Barcelona agree to sell Arthur to Juventus for 72 mln euros

BARCELONA, June 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona have reached an agreement to sell Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo to Italian champions Juventus for a fee of 72 million euros ($80.98 million), the Liga side said on Monday.

Juve have also agreed to pay an additional 10 million euros in variables, Barca's statement added.

Arthur, 23, joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 and has made 72 appearances in all competitions.

($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

