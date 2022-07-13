Barcelona have agreed a deal in principle to sign Raphinha from Leeds United, subject to the player passing a medical.

"FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," read a statement on the club's website

The Leeds forward had been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs, but the 25-year-old's head was turned on interest from Barcelona and he became set on a move to the Camp Nou.

The deal taking Raphinha to Spain could rise to £56.5m with add-ons, according to reports, and - together with the £45m deal that saw Kalvin Phillips depart to Manchester City - will swell the Whites' coffers as they look to replace the Brazilian before the start of the Premier League season.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch previously said that the two deals will "allow us to take the club on the next steps we need to go in the future".

Raphinha hadn't travelled on Leeds' pre-season tour to Australia, instead remaining at the club's Thorp Arch training ground as the move edged closer.

A £17m arrival from Ligue 1 side Rennes in October 2020, Raphinha has been a revelation in Leeds colours, becoming a Brazil international on the back of some virtuoso displays that saw him record 17 goals and 12 assists across two seasons in the North West.

Raphinha, who had two years left on his contract at Elland Road, will become Barcelona's third signing of the summer after the free transfer arrivals of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

