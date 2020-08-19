Barcelona appoint Koeman as new coach - club statement

BARCELONA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their next coach, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, as the Catalans look to rebuild after their 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.

Koeman, who has left his role as manager of the Netherlands, has signed a two-year-deal with Barcelona, who sacked Quique Setien on Monday after he presided over the club's worst defeat ever in European competition. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

