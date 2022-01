Football

Barcelona boss Xavi says Philippe Coutinho left La Liga club for Aston Villa for a lower salary

Barcelona travel to Granada on Saturday just one point off Atletico Madrid, as they sit in fifth in La Liga. Xavi previewed the upcoming fixture and spoke about the loan departure of Philippe Coutinho. The Catalans travel to Saudi Arabia next week where they will dispute the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana against Real Madrid Wednesday January 12.

