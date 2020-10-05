Barca did not say how long Alba, who was not called up by Spain for their upcoming triple header, will be missing, but local media reported it was likely to be at least three weeks.

"Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Jordi Alba has a muscular injury in his right hamstring. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," the club said on social media.

Football Liverpool's Villa defeat embarrassing and unacceptable, says Robertson 15 MINUTES AGO

Alba was forced off in the second half of Barca's 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla on Sunday, with new signing Sergino Dest replacing him. (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Ken Ferris)

transfers Arsenal make late move for Atletico's Partey - reports AN HOUR AGO