Football

Barcelona in crisis: 'Thank you' - Watch the moment Ronald Koeman walks out of press conference

Under pressure Koeman left press conference without accepting questions from the media after reading a statement ahead of the La Liga match against Cadiz on Thursday. Reports in the Spanish media suggest Koeman may be sacked if he fails to deliver in the upcoming matches against Cadiz, Levante on Sunday, and then against Benfica in the Champions League.

00:01:42, 16 minutes ago