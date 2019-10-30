George Weah, the 1995 winner, remains the continent's sole recipient of the Ballon d'Or, while the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure have also enjoyed trophy-laden careers in Europe recently.

However, for Eto'o, a Champions League winner with Barcelona and Inter Milan, there is simply no debate.

"I don't need to lay claim to anything, it's just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it's a fact," he told AFP.

Video - Euro Papers - Juventus target top Premier League trio, Eriksen, Son and Salah 01:07

"When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn't mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don't accept being one."

Eto'o recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 38 and says he is at peace with his decision.

"There comes a point where you have to look for other challenges. That is what I have chosen to do. I have had a wonderful career," he said.