Eurosport
Eto'o: It's a fact that I'm the best African player ever
Samuel Eto'o has said that there is no debate as to whether he is the best African player ever to play football.
George Weah, the 1995 winner, remains the continent's sole recipient of the Ballon d'Or, while the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure have also enjoyed trophy-laden careers in Europe recently.
However, for Eto'o, a Champions League winner with Barcelona and Inter Milan, there is simply no debate.
"I don't need to lay claim to anything, it's just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it's a fact," he told AFP.
"When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn't mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don't accept being one."
Eto'o recently announced his retirement from football at the age of 38 and says he is at peace with his decision.
"There comes a point where you have to look for other challenges. That is what I have chosen to do. I have had a wonderful career," he said.