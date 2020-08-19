Football

Barcelona name Planes as new technical secretary

ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona have announced in a statement on Wednesday that Ramon Planes is the club's new technical secretary, a day after Eric Abidal parted ways with the Catalans.

Planes will be tasked with overseeing the club's transfers and in particular managing a huge squad overhaul alongside incoming coach Ronald Koeman in the wake of last week's 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Planes has worked as a sporting director at a host of Spanish clubs including Espanyol, Alaves and Getafe plus one year in a similar role at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

