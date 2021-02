Football

Barcelona news - Lionel Messi 'excited and happy' at Barcelona, says head coach Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi is "excited and happy" to play in his Barcelona team. Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

