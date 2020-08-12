Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19

BARCELONA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday .

Barca said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

