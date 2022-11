Football

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals he spoke with Gerard Pique about retirement 'three months ago'

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed he discussed the potential retirement of Gerard Pique with the player “three months ago”. The timing of Pique’s retirement was a surprise to everyone as he will play for one last time this weekend, before hanging up his boots. Laporta also answered whether Pique has retired to help Barcelona financially.

00:02:11, 2 hours ago