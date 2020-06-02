Barcelona recorded seven positive coronavirus tests during pandemic

Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona work during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on May 19, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Five Barcelona players and two coaches tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report.

A local radio station announced that those at the club who tested positive have made a full recovery.

The positive results were recorded at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic from the first set of blood tests carried out by the club.

Members of the first team squad all underwent testing at the start of the pandemic, with those that tested positive being asymptomatic and currently back in training.

The news comes from the radio programme Tú Diràs, broadcast on Catalan radio station RAC1.

The information has yet to be confirmed by Barcelona or La Liga, with the club training as normal and no senior players being treated for the virus or needing to self-isolate.

According to the report, some of the club's coaches expressed concern that the players who had tested positive may be more likely to pick up injuries upon their return to training, although this hasn't been confirmed by the club.

Barcelona currently lead the league by two points from rivals Real Madrid, with 11 games left to play in the 2019/20 season.

The league is set to resume on 11 June, with Barcelona facing Real Mallorca two days later.

Football in Spain was suspended on 12 March but has now been given the green light to resume. La Liga has only announced the scheduling the first two rounds of fixtures.

La Liga will be the second of the continent's top five leagues to resume its season, after Germany's Bundesliga picked up again in May. The Premier League will resume its own fixtures on 17 June.

