Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann likely to miss title run-in

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is set to miss his side's final two La Liga games after sustaining a thigh injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

Griezmann, who has had an underwhelming season since a €120 million move from Atletico Madrid last year, came off at half time and a statement from Barca on Sunday said he had injured his right thigh.

The club did not say how long the France striker would be out for although newspaper Sport said he would be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of Thursday's home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.

The win over Valladolid kept Barca in the title race, although leaders Real can extend their lead at the top back to four points if they beat Granada on Sunday.

