Football

Barcelona's Ronald Koeman urges everyone to forget European Super League - 'Time to move on'

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has called on to move on from the Super League questions as he looked ahead to his team's away La Liga match at Villarreal. "I don't see any changes. We have already spoken a lot about the Super League and it is not the right moment. We have more important things ahead of us than speak about UEFA, sanctions or threats."

00:00:21, 2 hours ago