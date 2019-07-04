Barcelona travel to Bilbao in La Liga opener

18 while Real Madrid are at Celta Vigo as the 2019-20 fixtures were announced on Thursday.

Barcelona, who eased to the title with 87 points, were held to draws by Bilbao in both league matches last season.

Atletico Madrid, who finished as runners-up last season, welcome Getafe to the Wanda Metropolitano when the new campaign kicks off next month.

Third-placed Real and Barca will play the first Clasico of the season at the Nou Camp on Oct. 27 while the return fixture at the Bernabeu will be on March 1.

Zinedine Zidane's Real travel to local rivals Atletico on Sept. 29. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)