Football

Barcelona v PSG: 'Let's fight to win this game' - Frenkie de Jong spurs Barca on eve last-16 match

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong urged his team-mates to keep the belief they can complete a comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 despite having lost the first match 4-1 at home.

00:00:35, 2 hours ago