Barcelona v PSG: ‘We can’t erase history but…’ – Mauricio Pochettino on the scars of Remontada

Mauricio Pochettino said that PSG's collapse against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2017 cannot be forgotten, but insisted that his current side are a new team as they prepare to face the Spanish side in the knockout stages of the competition once again.

00:00:36, 2 views, 19 hours ago