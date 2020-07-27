Barcelona want to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City - report

Eric Garcia Manchester City
Image credit: Getty Images
It's front page news in Spain. Barcelona want to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old central defender Eric Garcia this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
- Transfer news LIVE - all the latest developments
- Premier League done deals: All the summer transfer window ins and outs
Tottenham set to be hit by crippling stadium debt - Paper Round
The Spanish centre back, who came through La Masia academy before joining City in 2017, has impressed in the Premier League - making 13 league appearances during the 19/20 season.
According to , the Spain U21 international is being considered as a long-term replacement to complement Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.
Barcelona would apparently also consider bringing him in on a free next season.
Garcia makes sense for Barcelona
As the report rightly points out, Umtiti is injury-prone while Pique is only getting older.
Signing the highly-rated 19-year-old, who has grown up playing the Barcelona way, would seemingly do no harm in helping some of the defensive issues Barca endured last season.
A successor to Pique, though? Time will tell.