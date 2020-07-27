Barcelona want to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City - report

It's front page news in Spain. Barcelona want to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old central defender Eric Garcia this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish centre back, who came through La Masia academy before joining City in 2017, has impressed in the Premier League - making 13 league appearances during the 19/20 season.

According to , the Spain U21 international is being considered as a long-term replacement to complement Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique.

Barcelona would apparently also consider bringing him in on a free next season.

Garcia makes sense for Barcelona

As the report rightly points out, Umtiti is injury-prone while Pique is only getting older.

Signing the highly-rated 19-year-old, who has grown up playing the Barcelona way, would seemingly do no harm in helping some of the defensive issues Barca endured last season.

A successor to Pique, though? Time will tell.

