Barcelona winger Rafinha joins Celta Vigo on loan

The Brazilian's deal was set to expire at the end of the season so the Catalans renewed it to stop him leaving for free next year.

"The Galician club will pay the player's salary and up to 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million) in variables," said Barcelona.

Rafinha, 26, has featured for Barca in each of their first three La Liga matches in the injury absence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The midfielder returns to Vigo where he played at youth level before joining Barcelona's La Masia academy. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Christian Radnedge)