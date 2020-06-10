Football
Barclays FA WSL

Chelsea donate WSL prize money to Refuge

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Bethany England celebrates scoring in the 2020 Continental Cup final

Image credit: Getty Images

ByCarrie Dunn
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@carriesparkle

Chelsea have announced that their prize money for winning the Barclays FA Women's Super League will be donated to Refuge, the domestic abuse charity.

Emma Hayes's side won the title on the points-per-game system following the cancellation of the season.

And they have now revealed that they will donate the £100,000 prize cheque to the organisation dedicated to supporting women and children dealing with domestic abuse.

Barclays FA WSL

Liverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby

07/06/2020 AT 17:08

The club announced their support for the charity back in April.

"Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it’s the least we can do," Hayes said to the club website.

"It’s an important message. It’s a campaign that’s really dear to us and the best way we can demonstrate our support further is by committing our prize money towards it and helping those in need."

"The Covid-19 crisis has placed a huge financial strain on domestic abuse services and the generous support of Chelsea Women will help Refuge to ensure that no woman or child is turned away from safety," added Refuge's chief executive Sandra Horley.

This is Chelsea's third WSL title. They also won the Continental Cup this year, the women's equivalent of the League Cup.

Barclays FA WSL

Guardiola calls for matches to be postponed in England

10/03/2020 AT 14:42
Barclays FA WSL

Solskjaer sees solid foundations at United after derby glory

08/03/2020 AT 20:15
Related Topics
FootballBarclays FA WSL
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Everton v Liverpool confirmed for Goodison Park

2 HOURS AGO
Football

The Warm-Up: Gareth Southgate nails it again

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

Lionel Messi is the most gifted player in history, and Barcelona have wasted him

4 HOURS AGO
World Cup

The Hod Complex: England and the 1998 World Cup

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

00:01:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleLiverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby
Next articleThe Warm-Up: Gareth Southgate nails it again