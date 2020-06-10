Chelsea have announced that their prize money for winning the Barclays FA Women's Super League will be donated to Refuge, the domestic abuse charity.

Emma Hayes's side won the title on the points-per-game system following the cancellation of the season.

And they have now revealed that they will donate the £100,000 prize cheque to the organisation dedicated to supporting women and children dealing with domestic abuse.

The club announced their support for the charity back in April.

"Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it’s the least we can do," Hayes said to the club website.

"It’s an important message. It’s a campaign that’s really dear to us and the best way we can demonstrate our support further is by committing our prize money towards it and helping those in need."

"The Covid-19 crisis has placed a huge financial strain on domestic abuse services and the generous support of Chelsea Women will help Refuge to ensure that no woman or child is turned away from safety," added Refuge's chief executive Sandra Horley.

This is Chelsea's third WSL title. They also won the Continental Cup this year, the women's equivalent of the League Cup.

