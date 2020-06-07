Football
Barclays FA WSL

Liverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Trent and Richarlison, Liverpool FC and Everton

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool should play Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby instead of the game being switched to a neutral venue as local authorities can now provide a safe environment, Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said on Sunday.

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years against Everton on June 21 but the venue for the behind-closed-doors fixture was not confirmed when the league released its revised fixtures for the season's restart.

Premier League

In Pictures: Friendlies the focus as PL players acclimatise to behind closed doors reality

8 HOURS AGO

Last month, police chiefs had advocated that the match should be played at a neutral venue to prevent fans from congregating outside the stadium and violating social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're in a better place than we were four weeks ago and we've been able to convey why it's so important nobody congregates outside or near grounds," Anderson told The Athletic.

Authorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues

"We've had the opportunity since then to speak to fans and the clubs have done their part and got the message across that the supporters need to stay away. Both clubs have made it clear, (Liverpool manager) Juergen Klopp has made it clear.

"So I would have no objection to the games being played at our clubs' home grounds -- both the derby at Goodison and Liverpool's games at Anfield."

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

00:01:21

Liverpool, 25 points clear with nine games left, need six points to guarantee winning the league, but if second-placed Manchester City lose their game in hand at home to Arsenal on June 17, the Reds would secure the title by beating Everton.

Anderson said Merseyside police had also given the nod for the derby to take place at Goodison Park.

"Merseyside police have made it clear they support the derby going ahead and they are the ones responsible for policing outside the ground and maintaining social distancing," he added.

Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

10 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Klopp: Parade can wait until 2021, ‘historic’ points total the aim

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballBarclays FA WSLLiverpoolEverton
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Augsburg and Cologne share spoils in 1-1 draw

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Bundesliga Five Truths: Powerful protests, Lewandowski landmark and new stars

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Liverpool mayor says Everton should host Merseyside derby

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Schalke draw at Union Berlin to stretch winless run to 12 games

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We wanted to make a clear statement' - Brandt on Dortmund protest

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Dortmund coach Favre hails Sancho 'importance'

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Watch Dortmund and Hertha players and staff take a knee

00:00:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

05/06/2020 AT 12:07
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleGuardiola calls for matches to be postponed in England
Next articleBundesliga Five Truths: Powerful protests, Lewandowski landmark and new stars