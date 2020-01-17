Rashford, who has scored 14 league goals this season, picked up a back issue in the 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday after coming on as a substitute.

The 22-year-old scored the opener when United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at home in October, the only time Juergen Klopp's side have dropped points in the league this season.

"We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out," Solskjaer, who will also be without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay told a news conference on Friday.

"Marcus will have more checks and treatment today but I'm not holding my breath. I would think he wouldn't be ready but there is still 48 hours, so let's see."

Solskjaer named centre back Harry Maguire as the club's new captain with British media reports saying regular skipper Ashley Young was closing in on a move to Inter Milan.

"Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he'll keep wearing it," Solskjaer said of his close season recruit from Leicester City. "He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been impressed."

Solskjaer said fifth-placed United were heading into the clash at Anfield full of confidence despite losing 3-1 on their last visit.

"The last two performances we've had against Liverpool, we've drawn twice (at home) and been closest to winning both those games," the Norwegian added.

"That'll give us belief that if we perform to our best we've got a chance of winning. It's a great challenge for our players, again, to play against the league leaders. We've just got to prepare as well as we can."