Guardiola calls for matches to be postponed in England
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would prefer games to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak rather than played behind closed doors.
Fans across Europe have been barred from attending matches and Guardiola said it was only a matter of time before games in England were affected.
"It happens already in Italy, the league is suspended and in Spain the games behind closed doors," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. "I think it's going to happen here.
"We have to ask if it works to play football without spectators. If the people do not come to watch the games there is no sense, I wouldn't like to play in the Champions League, Premier League, cups, without people.
"We are here for the people. One games, two games, maybe, but not longer. We do it for the people. I would not love to play without people in the stadium."
City, who are second in the Premier League table, host ninth-placed Arsenal on Wednesday.