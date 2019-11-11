Pep Guardiola's reigning champions have slipped to fourth in the table following Sunday's 3-1 reverse at Anfield, their third defeat of the campaign.

Liverpool by contrast have dropped just two points all season but the Germany midfielder is adamant that his side's hopes of a third straight Premier League remain alive.

"We have to accept it, but there is a long way to go. Last season in January we were quite far behind and were able to turn it around," he said.

"But we are not independent any more - we have to see how our competitors do, especially Liverpool, and that makes the situation more uncomfortable.

"We have to keep trying to play well and amass as many points as possible.

"We all try to do our best on the pitch but sometimes it doesn't work out - we are human beings.

"It's an interesting competition and will be a great season for the spectators.

"We want to put pressure on ourselves and if we can reach our level in every game the results will come automatically."