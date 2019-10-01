The Ivorian winger has scored just one goal for the club so far, a penalty in the recent comeback victory against Aston Villa, and his performance against Manchester United on Monday was widely panned.

While Pepe insists that he is not overly worried he has conceded that he is short of confidence in the early days of his career in north London.

"It has not been easy, I must tell the truth," Pepe revealed to French radio station RMC.

"My stats have not been good enough or my usual performances, it is not the same as Lille or the Liverpool game earlier in the season.

"My confidence must come back. I am not very worried. People may be worried about my statistics but I am not.

"It is a new league for me and I must adapt quickly. But it won't take very long."