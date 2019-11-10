Andreas Pereira gave United the lead at Old Trafford after just 17 minutes before a Davy Propper own goal put them two goals clear inside 20 minutes.

Marcus Rashford added a third shortly after the hour mark but Solskjaer wants his team to remain hungry for more having scored just 16 goals in 12 league games so far this season.

"We should have scored many more goals," Solskjaer said.

“It was an excellent performance from the lads, when you see them going forward it is a joy to watch.

“Anthony Martial did not get a goal but he was outstanding.

"Brandon Williams was excellent too, he has had some good games already and he seems he wants to be out there and enjoy himself.”

The victory over Graham Potter's Brighton was only their fourth league win of the season and propels them up to seventh in the league.

They remain nine points off Champions League qualification, which must be the overall goal for the Red Devils, but Solskjaer is more focused on the performances of the team.

“The table does not really matter at the moment," Solskjaer added.

“We need to keep improving and keep winning games and see where it takes us.”