Defending champions Manchester City have suffered shock losses to Wolves and Norwich City in the opening two months of the season, giving Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished second by a point last term, a healthy lead at the top.

Liverpool face their first big away trip of the campaign with a visit to Manchester United on Sunday but Van Dijk says that his side's status as leaders does not change the burden on the two clubs.

"I don't think we have anything to lose," he told Sky Sports.

"Man City are the champions, they're defending their title and we want to get it. In my point of view, we just have to go for it.

"The pressure gets bigger, but that comes from the media. They love to put more pressure on us and that's something we have to deal with. I don't mind because I'm not thinking about what other people say, I just want to win every game that is ahead of me.

"We definitely need to enjoy it [being top of the Premier League] and be full of confidence, especially with the way we've got these points, having not had the best games but still getting the wins.

Video - Revealed: the Juve stars Allegri will sign for United - Euro Papers 01:03

"I don't watch Man City's games but I have family and friends who text me or say something, especially after the Wolves game [when City lost 2-0]. That's just part of life but we've learnt from last year that we don't have to look to the others until the end of the campaign. So far, we have been doing well but Man City are definitely not going away.

"The hunger [to win trophies] is even more than it was before [winning the Champions League]. Everyone wants to experience it again. It was such a fantastic evening with the whole build-up and everything that started with the game against Barcelona at home.

"We all have dreams, we all have targets. With the Champions League last year, we all started the competition hoping to win it and it's the same with the Premier League. Hopefully it'll happen this year but if not, we go again next year."