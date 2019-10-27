Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead inside the very first minute of the game after Heung-Min Son's ricocheted off the post into his path.

Liverpool trailed until the 52nd minute when Jordan Henderson scored his first goal at Anfield for four years before a Mo Salah penalty with 15 minutes to go gave Liverpool all three points.

The Reds had the better of the second half but struggled to cope with the visitors in the first 45 minutes, something Klopp put down to the players at Pochettino's disposal.

"I wasn’t surprised by Tottenham," Klopp said.

"They have the quality to cause any team in the world problems.

"We had 70 per cent possession but that’s okay for a team like Tottenham because each ball you lose, they have speed on the counter-attack and Harry Kane is so strong.

"But we were in control, we pushed them back and dominated apart from the last five minutes when we felt the intensity of the game. It was a super game and I loved it."

And Klopp insisted that his team, who have yet to lose this season but struggled at Old Trafford as they drew with Manchester United on their last Premier League outing, never panicked while they were trailing Spurs.

He added: "We started well but the way we conceded was a bit unlucky.

"Tottenham then defended well, their counter-attacks were incredible.

"But the best thing was that you couldn’t see any influence of the goal. We weren’t nervous, we just followed the plan, doing everything in the right way.

"Their goalkeeper made some incredible saves but we stayed calm. At half-time we said this game only had one problem, the score. "There were one or two things we could do better and adapt a little bit."