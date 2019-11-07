Guardiola said last weekend that Mane dived sometimes, after the forward was booked in the first half against Aston Villa for simulation, though the City boss has since walked back his comments.

Leaders Liverpool host champions City in a Premier League showdown on Sunday and Sane said the timing of Guardiola's accusation was no coincidence.

"I think it's a bit clever from him to get the attention of the referee but I will just play my football like I'm always doing," Mane said.

The Senegal forward added that the comments mattered little to him.

"I don't pay attention to what he's saying because it's part of football," Mane added.

"It doesn’t make anything for me. Even though I saw him commenting about it, what he said, for me, I think it’s positive.

"If the 'dive' will give me a penalty then I will do it. Why not?

"But what coach Jurgen [Klopp] said is correct. I do not dive."

The comments come in response to Guardiola firing the starting pistol on the mind-games ahead of Sunday's clash last weekend.

"Sometimes he’s diving, sometimes he has this talent to score incredible goals in the last minute. He’s a talent," Guardiola said.

The comments drew a response from Klopp, who was quick to defend his star forward.

“Sadio is not a diver,” Klopp said.

“Yes, there was a situation in the Aston Villa game where he felt contact and went down.

“Maybe it was not a penalty but there was contact. It’s not like he jumped over a leg or something.

“All the other penalties were penalties because he was there.

"If something like that had happened for Manchester City, I’m sure they would have wanted a penalty too.”

