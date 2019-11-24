LIVE

Birmingham City - Chelsea

Barclays FA WSL - 24 November 2019

Barclays FA WSL – Follow the Football match between Birmingham City and Chelsea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:45 on 24 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Birmingham City and Chelsea? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Birmingham City vs Chelsea. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

