LIVE

Bristol City - West Ham United

Barclays FA WSL - 15 December 2019

Barclays FA WSL – Follow the Football match between Bristol City and West Ham United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 15 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Bristol City and West Ham United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bristol City vs West Ham United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

