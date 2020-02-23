City stay top of the table with 40 points after 16 games, while Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record in the league and remain a point behind with a game in hand over their title rivals.

Ellen White gave City the lead in the 22nd minute with a close-range effort but midfielder So-Yun Ji put Chelsea level six minutes before the break with a deflected shot from distance.

Georgia Stanway put City back in front with a superb breakaway goal on the hour mark but again Chelsea came back as keeper Ellie Roebuck could not keep out Magdalena Eriksson's close-range header eight minutes later.

Stanway then had a penalty saved before Beth England's long-distance pile-driver put Chelsea ahead for the first time. This time it was City who dug deep to level as Hemp held off Maren Mjelde to score the final goal of a thrilling game and secure a valuable point.

At the other end of the table, Ebony Salmon's goal 15 minutes from time gave Bristol City a 1-0 away win over Birmingham City and moved them up to tenth in the table, while Manchester United scored an impressive 3-2 win away to Everton.

A Rianna Dean penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, who had Lea Le Garrec sent off in the first half for two yellow cards.