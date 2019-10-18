FRIDAY'S BIG HEADLINES

Woodward on the warpath

Ed Woodward is a man you hear rather a lot about, but rarely hear much from. Regularly savaged on the back pages, phone-ins, comments sections, football stands and basically anywhere more than one human congregates, Woodward’s public pronouncements are usually limited to conference calls to United investors where he gushes needily about how the signing of a new player has boosted social media metrics for Q3. Or a regretful statement announcing the departure of another manager.

But Woodward has come out swinging today, defending the club from critics of its dysfunctional approach. Specifically, denying that “non-football people” have anything to do with recruitment. Mind you, who wouldn’t want to distance themselves from a £900m outlay over six years which has left United further away from title contention than ever.

If you recall, there have been suggestions that Woodward effectively vetoed deals for players like Ivan Perisic and Jerome Boateng - although he has denied having any untoward influence.

" There is a myth that we have non-football people making football decisions. I think that is insulting to the brilliant people who work on the football side in this club. We've expanded our recruitment department in recent years and we believe this now runs in an efficient and productive way. "

"Player recommendations and decisions are worked on by this department and by the first-team manager and his staff, not by senior management."

Woodward also outlined how two separate strands, constantly in tension, give United a clear “competitive advantage” - maybe not the best phrase to utter when you are 12th in the league.

“The reality of Manchester United is we are a club in two parts,” he added. “We are an incredible 141-year footballing institution with all that history, legacy, tradition and that tradition of success. That can never, ever change. We need to protect that.

" Then, like other football clubs, our commercial business allows us to reinvest in the football side. It’s how these two sides interact that results in us having a competitive advantage. What’s important is the commercial side is never allowed to take priority over the football side. "

*Cue millions of eyebrows raising across the Greater Manchester area*

Finally, Woodward also threw his backing behind beleaguered boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who, let’s not forget, has the worst win rate of any United manager since Dave Sexton in the early 1980s.

“Ole has also instilled the discipline back into an environment where we may have lacked it in recent years,” he said. “He is building a squad that respects the club’s history, in which players work hard and respect their team-mates. No one is bigger than the club.

" The changes we saw over the summer have resulted in a very young squad. But it’s also a squad, with the players and the culture, that provides a base camp for us to build and grow from as we start our new journey. Ole’s vision maps exactly to the core three football objectives we have: we must win trophies, we must play attacking football and we must give youth its chance. "

If only it were so simple, eh Ed?

Pogba meets Zidane

It must be quite boring being a Premier League superstar. You live such a cloistered life you probably interact with the same 100 people throughout your life. How many times can you bump into Cristiano Ronaldo while chartering a private jet from Monaco before it gets tired?

The Warm-Up asks this probing existential question after seeing that a totally innocent photo of Paul Pogba meeting Zinedine Zidane in Dubai during the international break made its way onto the back page of The Mirror this morning. To be fair, Pogba probably bumps into Zidane every few weeks.

The United star - who come to think of it was identified as a key Real Madrid target by Zidane, and also wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer - was in Dubai enjoying some rest and recuperation as he tries to shake off his fitness problems. All sounds pretty legit. And what was Zizou doing there, according to The Mirror?

" Zidane was in the Middle East speaking at a conference relating to the integration of Artificial Intelligence in the sports industry. The three-time Champions League-winning coach was one of the star attractions at the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) exhibition. "

Oh okay, that’s a terrible cover story. As you were.

City complain about 'integrity' issues

Yesterday, in response to a festive fixture list which will see them play twice in less than 48 hours - against Wolves at 7:45pm on December 27 and against Sheffield United at 6pm on December 29 - an alarmed Manchester City official warned about the dangers of damaging the “sporting integrity” of the competition .

Will probably just leave that one there tbqh.

IN THE CHANNELS

Thanks to Sports Illustrated for bringing this absolutely fantastic bit of skill from Washington State Soccer’s Brianna Alger to our attention. Can’t. Stop. Watching.

RETRO CORNER

In fact, Brianna Alger’s double feint is the probably the best passage of play involving a player not actually touching the ball since this goal from Kanu for Arsenal against Deportivo La Coruna.

COMING UP

